Patrick Mahomes knows the margin for error is gone for the Kansas City Chiefs if they want any chance of making the playoffs. Because of that, the quarterback sent a very clear message to his teammates before facing the Texans and one of the best defenses in the NFL.

“You’re going to have to utilize everything to go out there and win. This is a really good football team, that’s playing really good football right now and has a really good defense. So, we have to throw it all out there and try to find a way to win. This will be a big game for us to showcase who we are and who we think we can be moving on the rest of the season.”

If the Chiefs want to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive, they need to win the five games they have left and get a lot of help from different teams in the AFC wild card race. They no longer control their own destiny on the road to the postseason.

Are the Chiefs eliminated from NFL playoffs?

No. The Chiefs are not eliminated from the NFL playoffs despite having a 6-6 record. At the moment, Andy Reid’s team is the 10th seed in the AFC with many teams ahead of them in the standings.

Can the Chiefs win the AFC West?

Yes. The Chiefs can win the AFC West if the Broncos lose at least four games and the Chargers pick up two more losses in the games they have left. In addition, Kansas City will need to beat Denver and Los Angeles in the direct matchups they still have against them.

What are the Chiefs’ chances to make the playoffs?

The Chiefs currently have a 37% chance to make the playoffs, but everything will inevitably change depending on the result against the Texans. If they win, their chances go up to 51%, but if they lose, they drop to 11%.

In the wild card race, the Chiefs need the Bills and Jaguars to lose at least three games or, if they want to catch the Chargers, hope that Justin Herbert’s team loses two games, including the matchup against Kansas City.

Mahomes recognizes that the experience from many years of playing in elimination games can be crucial in facing something that is new for the Chiefs, since they were used to reaching the playoffs with some margin to spare.

“I don’t know if we’ve been in this situation this early in the season. I think just learning from it together, building together and then using what we can use from previous seasons to hopefully make a run at this thing and try to get ourselves in the playoffs and see where we can go from there.”