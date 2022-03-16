Montreal play against Cruz Azul for a Quarterfinals game of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Montreal and Cruz Azul meet in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals. This game will take place at Estadio Olímpico de Universitario in Ciudad de México on March 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). This is a must win game for the home team. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Champions League game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Montreal had a relatively easy game in the round of 16 against Santos Laguna, they won a two-legged game and barely allowed a goal to the rivals. But after advancing to the quarterfinals Montreal realized that things were not going to be so easy against another Mexican team.

Cruz Azul were lethal in the quarterfinals against Forge, they did whatever it took to show off their offensive power on the road and at home. But the first leg against Montreal was slightly complicated as the defense of the rivals knew how to stop Cruz Azul's offensive attack.

Montreal vs Cruz Azul: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Stade Olympique, Montréal, Quebec.

Live Stream: FuboTV

Montreal vs Cruz Azul: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Montreal vs Cruz Azul: Storylines

Montreal have to win this game, and the team is in a good situation since the first leg was a 0-1 loss against Cruz Azul, so the margin is not so big after all. Montreal had a good season in MLS and in the local tournament in Canada, but in international tournaments like the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League the team still has a lot to prove.

Cruz Azul won in the round of 16 against Forge FC 1-0 and 3-1 in two games to test their offensive power against a Canadian team that usually play differently from the USA team, but the first leg game against Forge FC It was in Canada and Cruz Azul could barely score a goal on the road against a small team. That result on the road could become Cruz Azul's weak point playing against Montreal.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Montreal vs Cruz Azul in the U.S.

This 2022 CONCACAF Champions League game for the Quarterfinals will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, Fox Sports 2, TUDN USA.

Montreal vs Cruz Azul: Predictions And Odds

Montreal are slight favorites at home with +140 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a strong defense game at home and the rivals can't score on the road. Cruz Azul are underdogs with +175 moneyline. The draw is offered at +210. The best pick for this CONCACAF Champions League game is: Montreal +140.



FanDuel Montreal +140 Draw +210 Cruz Azul +175

* Odds via FanDuel.