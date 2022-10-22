Montreal and NYCFC will clash off on Saturday at Saputo Stadium in the Conference Semi-Finals of the MLS Playoffs 2022. Check out how to watch or live stream the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Montreal vs NYCFC: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream 2022 MLS Playoffs in the US

Montreal face NYCFC at the Saputo Stadium in Montreal in the 2022 MLS Playoffs Conference Semi-Finals on Saturday, October 23, 2022, at 1:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Major League Soccer Cup Playoffs match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online the game online in the US. Tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming) to watch the game live in the United States.

This will be their 20th overall meeting. No surprises here as New York City FC are the massive favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 12 occasions so far; CF Montreal have grabbed a triumph only two times to this day, and the remaining five matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on July 31, 2022, when the game ended in a disappointing goalless 0-0 draw in the regular 2022 MLS season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the third time this year, this time in the MLS Playoffs 2022.

Montreal vs NYCFC: Match Information

Date: Saturday, October 23, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Saputo Stadium, Montreal

Live Stream: fuboTV (7-Day Free Trial Streaming)

Montreal vs NYCFC: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Montreal vs NYCFC: Storylines

In the First Round, Montreal FC have had to beat Orlando City 2-0 at home to get to the Conference Semifinals. Meanwhile, NYCFC set up a meeting with the Canadian side after overcoming Inter Miami 3-0 at home.

These opponents don't have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to June 14, 2015, and it ended in a thrilling 3-1 win for the New York club at home in the 2015 MLS season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see which club will face Philadelphia Union in the Eastern Conference Finals.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Montreal vs NYCFC in the U.S.

The 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semi-Finals game between Montreal and NYCFC, to be played on Saturday, at the Saputo Stadium in Montreal, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as ESPN3, ESPN, SiriusXM FC in the United States.

Montreal vs NYCFC: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Montreal. BetMGM see them as the slight favorites to move to the next stage and they have given them 2.00 odds. The away side NYCFC, meanwhile, have 3.50 odds to cause an upset and secure a spot in the Conference Finals, while a tie would result in a 3.40 payout.

BetMGM Montreal 2.00 Tie 3.40 NYCFC 3.50

* Odds via BetMGM