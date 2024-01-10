Only a few months ago, things were just fine at Napoli. The team had won its first Serie A title in 33 years, but things haven’t gone to plan since coach Luciano Spalletti left the team in the summer. To make things worse, now there seems to be a feud between Victor Osimhen and Mamuka Jugeli, the agent of Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Earlier this week, Jugeli told a media outlet in Georgia that Osimhen will likely play in Saudi Arabia “next summer,” despite the contract extension the striker signed with Napoli in December through 2026.

“Kvicha would not accept a similar transfer, not even for a billion,” Jugeli said, claiming his client wouldn’t play in the Middle East regardless of the money he’s offered. “For example, he would prefer to play for Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona or maybe Manchester City. Kvaratskhelia has different objectives and preferences.”

Osimhen was not happy with those comments, which is why he didn’t hold back on an Instagram story. “Dear Mamuka Jugeli, you are a piece of filth and a disgrace. I’m embarrassed at your sense of reasoning. Dumb f*ck! KEEP MY NAME OUT OF YOUR MOUTH!,“ he wrote.

Osimhen’s agent reacts to Jugeli’s comments

Shortly after Osimhen’s reaction on social media, his agent Roberto Calenda released a statement in regard to the comments made by Kvaratskhelia’s agent about the striker, calling Jugeli’s words “bad, superficial, and unnaceptable.”

“These words create problems for my player Victor Osimhen with Napoli fans without any reason or real of the reality,” the statement read, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“Everyone must look into their own home and have respect for the work of others. It is not correct to talk about the future of other players. This creates misunderstandings and problems as well as unfortunate predictions. We have just signed a contract renewal and Victor’s only wish, in addition to the Africa Cup of Nations, is to help Napoli. Everything else is rubbish”.

Osimhen is currently with the Nigeria national team ahead of the AFCON debut against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday. The 25-year-old boasts eight goals in 18 games for Napoli this season, but the club is struggling in the Italian league.

Napoli’s title defense not going well

As we’ve said before, the departure of the title-winning coach took a toll on Napoli’s form. Following a poor start to the season, Rudi Garcia was removed from the coaching duties in November. Walter Mazzarri has been in charge since then but the Gli Azzurri still have plenty of work to do.

With four losses in the last six games and three matches without victory, Napoli are currently ninth in the Serie A standings with 28 points, 20 shy of leaders Inter Milan.