Nashville SC and Los Angeles Galaxy face off in Week 30 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here, you will find all the essentials for this game, including the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US or Canada.

Week 30 of the 2022 MLS regular season is here and it will bring us an exciting Western Conference showdown as Nashville SC welcome Los Angeles Galaxy to Geodis Park. Here, you will find everything you need to know, such as the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it. fuboTV (7-day free trial) will broadcast the game in the US, while DAZN will do so in Canada.

The hosts head into this clash in high spirits, riding on a four-game winning streak. Their excellent run of form has Gary Smith's men fourth in the West with 45 points, comfortably making the playoffs.

Greg Vanney's side, however, has also been getting results as of late. The Galaxy make the trip to Tennessee with five undefeated games under their belts (W2 D3) and three points behind the seventh place but with two games in hand.

Nashville SC vs LA Galaxy: Match Information

Date: Saturday, September 10

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: Geodis Park

Live Stream: fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Nashville SC vs LA Galaxy: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Nashville SC vs LA Galaxy: Storylines

Last week, Nashville put three past Austin FC at home. On the other hand, the LA Galaxy snatched a late draw against Sporting Kansas City, which could have even been a victory had Chicharito's attempt to score a panenka penalty didn't fail.

How to watch Nashville SC vs LA Galaxy in the US and Canada

The game between Nashville and LA Galaxy will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, SiriusXM FC, Univision, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, TUDN App. In Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

Nashville SC vs LA Galaxy: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers have already made their prediction for this game. BETMGM sees the hosts as favorites, as Nashville have 1.83 odds, while LA Galaxy have 3.90 to produce an upset. A tie would result in a 3.70 payout.

BETMGM Nashville SC 1.83 Tie 3.70 LA Galaxy 3.90

* Odds via BETMGM.