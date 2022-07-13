Nashville SC play against Seattle Sounders today at Geodis Parkfor the 2022 MLS Matchweek 20. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Nashville SC are ready to face Seattle Sounders, Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 20 game will take place at Geodis Parkon July 13, 2022 at 7:30 PM (ET). The home team wants to prevent the visitors from climbing spots in the standings. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Nashville have a relatively good record at home with two wins, four draws and one loss against Sporting Kansas City. The most recent game for Nashville was an on the road loss against Charlotte FC.

Seattle Sounders are not big favorites this season but the team still has time to climb more spots in the standings and fight to play in the playoffs. The Sounders had won a game on the road against Toronto FC but when they returned home they lost a recent one against Portland.

Nashville SC vs Seattle Sounders: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Geodis Park, Nashville, Tennessee.

Live Stream: FuboTV

Nashville SC vs Seattle Sounders: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Nashville SC vs Seattle Sounders: Storylines

Nashville SC had to come to terms with a tough loss against Charlotte FC 1-4 on the road, for them it was a humiliating loss as that team is the newest of the 2022 MLS season. The first two goals of that game were scored by Charlotte and it was not until the 67th minute that Nashville SC scored their only goal of the game.

The Seattle Sounders lost their first game of the month at home against the Portland Timbers in what was a heartbreaking loss as the team allowed three goals, one in the first half and two in the second half during the closing minutes of the game. The Sounders lost Jackson Ragen by red card and will not be available for this game against Nashville SC.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Nashville SC vs Seattle Sounders in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Western Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are KCPQ - Q13 FOX, ESPN+, nashvillesc.com, my30 WUXP. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Nashville SC vs Seattle Sounders: Predictions And Odds

Nashvillle SC are favorites to win this game at home with 1.83 odds that will pay $183 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a better spot in the standings than the visitors. Seattle Sounders are underdogs with 4.20 odds. The draw is offered at 3.50 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Draw 3.50.

BetMGM Nashville SC 1.83 Draw 3.50 / 2.5 Seattle Sounders 4.20

* Odds via BetMGM.