Necaxa take on Monterrey at Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Necaxa and Monterrey meet in a Matchweek 8 game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will take place at Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes. The home team is ready to play against one of the top teams of the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Necaxa are in a good tournament position with a record of 4-0-3, they won a recent game against Atletico San Luis 2-1. Necaxa's record in the last five games is good with three wins and two losses.

Monterrey are the second best team in the standings so far, a single loss speaks volumes about the good offensive work that the team is doing to win the games. Until now Monterrey have a winning streak of six victories.

Necaxa vs Monterrey: Date

Necaxa and Monterrey play for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura on Friday, August 12 at Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes. This game could be perfect to show the weak points of the visitors’ defense, the home team has a record of 2-0-1 at home.

Necaxa vs Monterrey: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Necaxa vs Monterrey at the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura

This game for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, Necaxa and Monterrey at the Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes on Friday, August 12, will be broadcast in the US by VIX+