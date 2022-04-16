Necaxa and Tigres UANL clash at Victoria de Aguascalientes Stadium on Matchday 15 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Necaxa and Tigres UANL will meet at Victoria de Aguascalientes Stadium on Matchday 15 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. To watch it in the US, tune in to FuboTV (free trial).

Considering their last year's campaign, which finished at the bottom of the standings with 11 points, Los Rayados are having a great season. They are in 10th place in the standings with 17 points and in their last match, Necaxa defeated Atletico San Luis 4-2. "We dream of the Playoffs, but we are not there yet, since we arrived that is what we have been looking for, to be a respected rival, we are a team with strengths and weaknesses”, remarked Jaime Lozano.

On the other hand, Tigres UANL is known to be one of the strongest teams in the championship, it have not conceded a goal in four of its last five games. The team led by Miguel Herrera is in second place in the standings with 29 points.

Necaxa vs Tigres UANL: Date

Necaxa and Tigres UANL will face each other at Victoria de Aguascalientes Stadium Tuesday, April 19, on Matchday 15 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. The last time they played between each other was on Matchday 12 on Sunday, October 3, 2021. At that opportunity, they tied 0-0.

Necaxa vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Necaxa vs Tigres UANL: TV Channel to watch or stream free in the US

