Tigres UANL will seek to keep at the top of the standings when they visit Necaxa this Tuesday, April 19 at 8:00 PM (ET) for the Matchday 15 of the Liga MX. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this Liga MX game in the US. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

With so little to go until the end of this Clausura tournament, Tigres UANL do not want to lose their leadership and that is why these 3 final games are of vital importance. They currently have 32 points, just like Pachuca, although they have a better goal difference, so any result that is not a victory could well be used by the “Tuzos”.

In the case of Necaxa, they come from obtaining an important victory against Atl. San Luis, which has allowed them to reach 12th position and at the moment they would be the last to be entering the Reclassification (with the same score as Atl. San Luis, but better goal difference), therefore a defeat would leave them very complicated.

Necaxa vs Tigres UANL: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Victoria Aguascalientes Stadium, Aguascalientes, Mexico

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Necaxa vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Necaxa vs Tigres UANL: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The stats between these two teams throughout history are truly even. So much so that the dominators are only 3 games apart. In a total of 29 player games, Tigres UANL have won 12 while Necaxa have done so 9 times. Also, there were 8 draws.

The last time they faced each other for Liga MX, it was on October 4, 2021 for Matchday 12 of the 2021/2022 Apertura Tournament. On that occasion it was a 0-0 draw.

Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN USA, TUDN App.

Necaxa vs Tigres UANL: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Tigres UANL are the favorite with 2.00 odds, while Necaxa have 3.75. A draw would result in a 3.25 payout.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this game as well as all of Liga MX games through BetMGM.

BetMGM Necaxa 3.75 Tie 3.25 Tigres UANL 2.00

*Odds via BetMGM