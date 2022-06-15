The Qatar 2022 World Cup is just around the corner. Luka Modric was quizzed about who he believes will be the favorites to win the World Cup and the Croatian left out France, Russia's 2018 World Cup champion.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup is just around the corner. Less than 160 days left to wait. The 32 teams that will participate in the most important soccer tournament in the world have already been assured.

According to Transfermarkt, England have the most expensive squad of the 32 teams competing in the World Cup. Gareth Southgate's team is valued at €1.31BN, and its most expensive player is Harry Kane, with a market value of 100,000,000 euros.

Before the World Cup, several important tournaments will be played, such as the UEFA Champions League, but the priority is the World Cup. Players are anxious, coaches are anxious, and fans are anxious. In this context, Luka Modric was quizzed about who he believes will be the favorites to win the World Cup later this year, and the Croatian left out France, Russia's 2018 World Cup champion.

The favorite team to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup according to Luka Modric

Luka Modric is the captain and a key player on the Croatian national team. Although he is 36 years old, his level has not declined, and he is still one of the best midfielders in the world.

During an interview with ESPN, he was asked about the candidates to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup, and he said: “We played against Argentina in the last World Cup, and we won. What I see now is a very good team, it seems to me, stronger than a few years ago. They've created a very strong group led by Lionel Messi. They are more united now and have not lost a lot of matches and that says a lot. With Messi, they are always one of the favorites to win the World Cup”.