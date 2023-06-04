The departure of Antonio Conte in March set in motion a managerial rollercoaster at Tottenham, which has since left the club in shambles. Former assistant Cristian Stellini was promoted to replace him, however, he was in turn removed from his position after the team suffered a humiliating 6-1 loss against Newcastle.

Ryan Mason stepped in as interim head coach and remained in that role for the rest of the season. While the team’s record didn’t improve much under his watch, the players’ mindset and output increased.

According to reports, though, the Spurs have no plans to make Mason a permanent head coach. It is thus commonly anticipated that a long-term manager will be hired this summer to continue the youthful coach’s successful work.

Who will become Tottenham’s new head manager?

It seems that Ange Postecoglou, manager of Celtic, will soon be taking over as head coach of Tottenham Hotspur. The Athletic have reported on Sunday that Postecoglou is the frontrunner to replace Antonio Conte as the club’s permanent manager, and an agreement is anticipated to be reached within the next few days.

After talks with Arne Slot broke down, Spurs were reportedly already sure that the Australian was the guy to turn around the club’s woes. After being hired by the Scottish giants in 2021, Postecoglou has had an outstanding run of success.

During his tenure, the team won a domestic triple, including the Scottish Premiership, which they had lost, and then regained the following season. The 57-year-old’s reputation grew after Saturday’s Scottish Cup victory against Inverness.