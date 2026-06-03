Netherlands vs Algeria: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 3, 2026

Netherlands will take on Algeria at the Stadion Feijenoord in a 2026 international friendly. Two strong rivals face off ahead of their World Cup debut. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Netherlands vs Algeria Tournament Friendly Date Wednesday June 3, 2026 Time 2:45 PM (ET) / 11:45 AM (PT) TV Channels FOX Soccer Plus Live Stream Fubo, ViX

How to watch Netherlands vs Algeria in the USA

Viewers in the United States can catch all the live coverage of this highly anticipated matchup through FOX Soccer Plus.

Fans looking to stream the contest online can tune in via Fubo or ViX, offering multiple ways to watch every moment as it happens.

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Can I watch Netherlands vs Algeria for free?

Fans in the United States can catch this much-anticipated contest live through Fubo, the streaming platform offering access to the network airing the matchup across the country.

While Fubo frequently offers a 5-day free trial to new subscribers, that promotion is not available for this event, leaving no free live streaming option in the USA.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Algeria will look to continue its rise as a dangerous international contender when it meets the Netherlands in a high-profile friendly ahead of the World Cup. The North African side hopes to build momentum against elite opposition.

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The Dutch, meanwhile, use another key opportunity to sharpen a squad determined to finally capture the World Cup title that has long eluded one of soccer’s most storied nations.

With both teams focused on reaching top form before the tournament, this matchup promises to be a competitive and revealing test. Don’t miss this intriguing clash between two ambitious World Cup hopefuls.

Riyad Mahrez of Algeria – Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

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Netherlands vs Algeria: Predicted Lineups

Netherlands (4-3-3): Flekken; Dumfries, de Vrij, van Dijk, Aké; Gravenberch, De Jong, Reijnders; Malen, Brobbey, Gakpo.

Algeria (4-3-3): Benbot; Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Aït-Nouri; Zerrouki, Bentaleb, Chaïbi; Mahrez, Gouiri, Amoura.

What time is the Netherlands vs Algeria match?

The match kicks off today, June 3, at 2:45 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 2:45 PM

Central Time: 1:45 PM

Mountain Time: 12:45 PM

Pacific Time: 11:45 AM