Netherlands take on Germany at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam for a International Friendly a game. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Netherlands vs Germany: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch this International Friendly game

Netherlands and Germany meet in a International Friendly game. This game will take place at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam. The home team has a winning streak since the half of 2021. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Netherlands won a recent friendly game against Denmark 4-2 at home, despite the win the first half of that game was tough on the Netherlands defense. They won their group at the 2022 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers with a record of 7-2-1 overall and 23 points.

Germany were also lethal during the qualifiers with a mighty record of nine wins and one loss against North Macedonia. Germany won a recent international friendly game at home against Israel 2-0.

Netherlands vs Germany: Date

Netherlands and Germany play for a International Friendly game on March 29, Tuesday at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam. Both team have winning streaks so this game will be key to test their defense power and attacking strategy, therefore the game is expected to end in a draw.

Netherlands vs Germany: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Netherlands vs Germany at the International Friendly

This International Friendly game after the qualifiers, Netherlands and Germany at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on March 29, Tuesday, will be broadcast in the US by ESPN+