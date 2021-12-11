New York City FC were the last MLS team to qualify for the 2022 Concacaf Champions League. Here, check out the teams and the schedule for the continental tournament.

New York City FC have qualified for the 2022 Concacaf Champions League after defeating Portland Timbers to become 2021 MLS Cup champions. They are the fifth and final team from the MLS to clinch a spot in the continental competition.

It will be the second time that the Cityzens will compete in CCL after they reached the quarterfinals in 2020. This will be the 57th edition of the continental competition, in which 16 teams from 7 associations will participate.

From the USA there are fourth berths: for the 2021 MLS Cup winners, MLS Supporters’ shield winners, the Western/Eastern Conference champions and the team with the next-best MLS regular-season record, after the cancellation of the 2021 US Open Cup. From Canada, the berth is for the Canadian Cup winners.

Teams qualified for the 2022 Concacaf Champions League

MLS teams

New England Revolution (2021 MLS Supporters' Shield winners)

Colorado Rapids (2021 MLS Western Conference regular-season winners)

Seattle Sounders (Team with the next-best MLS regular-season record)

CF Montréal (2021 Canadian Championship winners)

New York City FC (2021 MLS Cup champions)

Mexico

Club Leon, 2020 Guardianes champions

Cruz Azul 2021, Guardianes champions

Pumas UNAM, 2020 Guardianes runners-up

Santos Laguna, 2021 Guardianes runners-up

Haiti

Cavaly 2021 Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship

Concacaf League

Comunicaciones (Guatemala) - 2021 Concacaf League finalist

Guastatoya (Guatemala) - 2021 Concacaf League semi-finalist

Motagua (Honduras) - 2021 Concacaf League semi-finalist

Forge FC (Canada) - 2021 Concacaf League semi-finalist

Saprissa (Costa Rica) - 2021 Concacaf League best ranked losing quarter-finalist

Santos de Guápiles (Costa Rica) - 2021 Concacaf League 2nd best ranked losing quarter-finalist

2022 Concacaf Champions League Schedule

The 16 teams will play a single-elimination tournament. Each tie will be played on a two leg fixture. The draw for the 2022 Concacaf Champions League will be held on 15 December 2021 in Miami, United States.

Round of 16: first leg (15–17 February 2022), second leg (22–24 February 2022).

Quarter-finals: first leg (8–10 March 2022), second leg (15–17 March 2022).

Semi-finals: first leg (5–7 April 2022), second leg (12–14 April 2022).

Final: first leg (26–28 April 2022), second leg (3–5 May 2022).