New York City FC have qualified for the 2022 Concacaf Champions League after defeating Portland Timbers to become 2021 MLS Cup champions. They are the fifth and final team from the MLS to clinch a spot in the continental competition.
It will be the second time that the Cityzens will compete in CCL after they reached the quarterfinals in 2020. This will be the 57th edition of the continental competition, in which 16 teams from 7 associations will participate.
From the USA there are fourth berths: for the 2021 MLS Cup winners, MLS Supporters’ shield winners, the Western/Eastern Conference champions and the team with the next-best MLS regular-season record, after the cancellation of the 2021 US Open Cup. From Canada, the berth is for the Canadian Cup winners.
Teams qualified for the 2022 Concacaf Champions League
MLS teams
- New England Revolution (2021 MLS Supporters' Shield winners)
- Colorado Rapids (2021 MLS Western Conference regular-season winners)
- Seattle Sounders (Team with the next-best MLS regular-season record)
- CF Montréal (2021 Canadian Championship winners)
- New York City FC (2021 MLS Cup champions)
Mexico
- Club Leon, 2020 Guardianes champions
- Cruz Azul 2021, Guardianes champions
- Pumas UNAM, 2020 Guardianes runners-up
- Santos Laguna, 2021 Guardianes runners-up
Haiti
Cavaly 2021 Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship
Concacaf League
- Comunicaciones (Guatemala) - 2021 Concacaf League finalist
- Guastatoya (Guatemala) - 2021 Concacaf League semi-finalist
- Motagua (Honduras) - 2021 Concacaf League semi-finalist
- Forge FC (Canada) - 2021 Concacaf League semi-finalist
- Saprissa (Costa Rica) - 2021 Concacaf League best ranked losing quarter-finalist
- Santos de Guápiles (Costa Rica) - 2021 Concacaf League 2nd best ranked losing quarter-finalist
2022 Concacaf Champions League Schedule
The 16 teams will play a single-elimination tournament. Each tie will be played on a two leg fixture. The draw for the 2022 Concacaf Champions League will be held on 15 December 2021 in Miami, United States.
Round of 16: first leg (15–17 February 2022), second leg (22–24 February 2022).
Quarter-finals: first leg (8–10 March 2022), second leg (15–17 March 2022).
Semi-finals: first leg (5–7 April 2022), second leg (12–14 April 2022).
Final: first leg (26–28 April 2022), second leg (3–5 May 2022).