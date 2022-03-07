New York City FC will play against Comunicaciones this Tuesday, March 8 at the Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinals. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

New York City FC and Comunicaciones will face each other this Tuesday, March 8 at the Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in what will be the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 Quarterfinals. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the US. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States.

New York City played the round of 16 very solidly and that allows them to be in these quarterfinals. They beat Santos de Guapiles in both games, first 2-0 in Costa Rica and then 4-0 in the United States. Although they did not have a great start in MLS (1 loss and 1 draw), in this quarterfinal series they are the favorites.

On the Comunicaciones side, they come from what is perhaps the biggest surprise of the tournament so far: they eliminated the Colorado Rapids. The two games of that round of 16 ended with a result of 1-0 with a different winner and had to be defined by penalties where the Guatemalans prevailed 4-3. Now they will look to give a new surprise by facing difficult New York City FC.

New York City FC vs Comunicaciones: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Pratt & Whitney Stadium, East Hartford, Connecticut

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV (free trial)

New York City FC vs Comunicaciones: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

New York City FC vs Comunicaciones: Storylines and Head-to-Head

For New York City FC it will be the first time they face a team from Guatemala, so of course no statistics can be cited between these two rivals. Instead Comunicaciones will be that they will play against an American rival. Before they played 6 times, with 1 win, 2 draws and 3 losses. Last time was for the round of 16 of these edition against the Colorado Rapids.

How to watch or live stream New York City FC vs Comunicaciones in the US

New York City FC and Comunicaciones will play the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 Quarterfinals this Tuesday, March 8 at 8:00 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com, TUDN USA.

New York City FC vs Comunicaciones: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: New York City FC are unsurprisingly the favorite with -525 odds, while Comunicaciones have +1400. A tie would finish in a +550 payout.

DraftKings New York FC -525 Tie +550 Comunicaciones +1400

*Odds via DraftKings