The last MLS champion, New York City FC, will host Sporting Kansas City this Saturday, May 7 for Matchday 10 at the City Field. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the US.

The locals want to reach the top of the standings in the Eastern Conference. In 8 games (they must recover 1 and play this one from Matchday 10) they have obtained 13 points, so they are 5 behind the leaders, Philadelphia. With a victory, and if they also manage to win the game they have to recover, they could be very close to the top or even become leaders.

In the case of Sporting Kansas City, they must try to recover from what has been a very bad start so far. In 10 games they have obtained only 8 points (2 wins, 2 draws and 6 losses). Obviously a victory is necessary in order not to be further and further away from the qualifying zone.

New York City FC vs Sporting Kansas City: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Citi Field, New York City

New York City FC vs Sporting Kansas City: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

New York City FC vs Sporting Kansas City: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Between these two teams there are not many clashes throughout history. The curious thing is that, despite the few matches between them, there was never a tie. The dominators in 5 games are New York City who won 3 while Sporting Kansas City won 2. That is, in this Matchday 10 game the statistics could be equal, New York get a greater difference, or the first tie.

The last game between these two teams took place on July 27, 2019 for the MLS Matchday 5 of that year. So, it was a victory for New York City FC with goals from Anton Tinnerholm, Heber and Alex Ring; while Ilie scored for Sporting Kansas City.

How to watch or live stream New York City FC vs Sporting Kansas City in the US

New York City FC and Sporting Kansas City will play for the Matchday 10 of the MLS this Saturday, May 7 at 6:00 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in United States on: YES App, sportingkc.com, YES Network, ESPN+.

New York City FC vs Sporting Kansas City: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caesars: New York City FC are the favorite with -230 odds, while Inter Miami have +675. A tie would finish in a +340 payout.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this game as well as all games of MLS through Caesars.

Caesars New York City FC -230 Tie +340 Sporting Kansas City +675

*Odds via Caesars