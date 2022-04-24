New York City FC play against Toronto FC today at DRV PNK Stadium for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 8. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

New York City FC vs Toronto FC: Predictions, odds and how to watch 2022 MLS Week 8 in the US

New York City FC are ready to face Toronto FC, Eastern Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 8 game will take place at Belson Stadium on April 24, 2022 at 5:00 PM (ET).The visitors are ready to conquer another victory for their streak. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Star+.

New York City FC have a negative record after only eight matchweeks in the 2022 MLS season, they have only 2 wins, one draw and 3 losses. For now the team is in the 11th spot in the Eastern Conference table.

Toronto FC haven't lost a game since March 12, on that occasion the team lost against Columbus Crew and then won three of four games and drew another. In the last four games Toronto FC scored two goals in each game.

New York City FC vs Toronto FC: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Time: 5:00 PM (ET)

Location: Belson Stadium, Jamaica, New York.

Live Stream: Star+

New York City FC vs Toronto FC: Times by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

New York City FC vs Toronto FC: Storylines

New York City FC need to take things seriously if they want to climb spots in the standings. The most recent game for NYCFC was a win against Real Salt Lake 6-0 at home, that victory was good for lifting the spirits of the team as well as ending a losing streak of two consecutive losses against Philadelphia and Toronto FC.

Toronto FC won a game against NYCFC on April 4 in the current season, this game was at home and was part of their winning streak of three wins and a draw against Real Salt Lake. The most recent victory for Toronto FC was against Philadelphia 2-1 at home. Toronto FC are scoring an average of 1.57 goals per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free New York City FC vs Toronto FC in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Eastern Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by Star+ and other options to watch the game in the US are YES App, YES Network, ESPN+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

New York City FC vs Toronto FC: Predictions And Odds

New York City FC are home favorites with 1.32 odds that will pay $132 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are hyped but the visitors are on a hot a streak. Toronto FC are underdogs at 8.25 odds. The draw is offered at 5.25 odds and totals at 3.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Draw 5.25.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM New York City FC 1.32 Draw 5.25 / 3.5 Toronto FC 8.25

* Odds via BetMGM.