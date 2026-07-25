New York City vs Chicago Fire: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a 2026 MLS match on July 25, 2026

New York City take on Chicago Fire at the Yankee Stadium in a 2026 MLS regular season match. A duel between two rivals who need the win. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match New York City vs Chicago Fire Tournament MLS Date Saturday, July 25, 2026 Time 7:30 PM (ET) / 4:30 PM (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch New York City vs Chicago Fire in the USA

Apple TV will be the exclusive home for fans eager to watch this marquee showdown live from beginning to end.

This matchup will stream live only on Apple TV, where exclusive coverage brings every moment from kickoff to the final whistle.

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Can I watch New York City vs Chicago Fire for free?

Viewers across the United States can watch this match live on Apple TV, which is offering a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

The offer lets viewers enjoy the match at no initial cost before deciding whether to continue with a subscription after the free trial ends.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

With plenty at stake in the Eastern Conference standings, Chicago Fire and New York City FC are set for a pivotal showdown.

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Chicago enters the matchup looking to keep pace with the conference leaders, while NYCFC is aiming to strengthen its grip on a playoff spot after an inconsistent stretch.

A victory would provide a significant boost for either side, but a defeat could prove costly as the postseason race tightens, setting the stage for an intense battle from kickoff to the final whistle.

Hugo Cuypers of Chicago Fire – Jeff Dean/Getty Images

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New York City vs Chicago Fire: Predicted Lineups

New York City (4-2-3-1): Matt Freese; Tayvon Gray, Thiago Martins, Birk Risa, Kevin O’Toole; Keaton Parks, Andrés Perea; Julián Fernández, Maxi Moralez, Hannes Wolf; Alonso Martínez.

Chicago Fire (4-2-3-1): Chris Brady; Allan Arigoni, Carlos Terán, Rafael Czichos, Andrew Gutman; Kellyn Acosta, Federico Navarro; Maren Haile-Selassie, Brian Gutiérrez, Jonathan Bamba; Hugo Cuypers.

What time is the New York City vs Chicago Fire match?

The match kicks off today, July 25, at 7:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 7:30 PM

Central Time: 6:30 PM

Mountain Time: 5:30 PM

Pacific Time: 4:30 PM