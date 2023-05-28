Leicester City‘s incredible Premier League title win in the 2015–16 season is one of the most momentous sports accomplishments in the Premier League’s long and illustrious history. Guided by the brilliant Claudio Ranieri, they beat the odds, broke the mold, and won the hearts of fans across the globe.

After escaping relegation by a hair’s breadth in the previous season, the Foxes surprised the league by winning the title the following season. This incredible win was a tribute to the value of collaboration, tenacity, and the lovely unpredictable nature of soccer.

When compared to Manchester City, who spent €480 million on their team in the same period, Leicester’s cost only €82 million. Ranieri utilized the fewest players of any Premier League manager and built around a nucleus of now-famous players. Jamie Vardy scored 24 goals, and players like Riyad Mahrez and N’Golo Kante made their Premier League debuts that year.

When was the last time a Premier League champion was relegated?

Now seven years after their historic moment, Leicester City are saying farewell to the Premier League. Although they won 2-1 against West Ham at home on Sunday, the Foxes are nonetheless relegated down to the EFL Championship.

To avoid relegation, they needed to defeat the Hammers and hope Everton would lose to Bournemouth at Goodison Park. Instead, Sean Dyche’s team overcame Bournemouth 1-0 in a nail-biter, sending the 2015-16 champions down.

The club is now just the second EPL winner to be demoted to the Championship. In the 1994-95 season, Blackburn Rovers triumphed with a roster that included future Hall of Famers Alan Shearer, Graeme Le Saux, and Henning Berg. After a tumultuous run in the premier flight, the team was demoted in 1998-99.