Manchester United have only added to their woes as Newcastle United made short work of the Red Devils in a 3-0 pounding at Old Trafford. Miguel Almiron, Lewis Hall, and Joe Willock were the goal scorers in a match where The Magpies made the most of their chances.



Under fire manager Erik ten Hag stated he “felt sorry” for Manchester United fans who are enduring their worst start in 61 years. Many pundits in England are already stating if it’s the end of the road for the former Ajax boss.



According to The Sun, the Red Devils are lining up at least seven candidates to take over the job that many high-profile coaches have blundered since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Newcastle United jabs Manchester United on social media



In the world of social media, it was Newcastle United having a poke at ManU’s troubles, as the 3-0 result was evident and fans began to leave “The Theater of Dreams”, on X the community manager of Newcastle posted, “Tonight’s attendance at Old Trafford is 72,000. Slightly less now.”

After the game the team posed for a selfie after a massive win in the EFL Cup round of 16. For Manchester United it is the eighth match they have lost in 15 games. After the match Ten Hag tried to remain optimistic about his side, “We have [enough quality], The players will stand up. They are sticking together.”

What now for Manchester United?



The definition of insanity is to do the same thing over and over again and expect a different outcome. In the case of Manchester United, the lunatics are running the asylum, as now with Erik ten Hag on thin ice the brass seem to fancy Graham Potter, Zinedine Zidane, Micheal Carrick, Diego Simeone, and a return of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the coaching job.



None of these coaches seem ready to take a job that has claimed Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Ralf Rangnick, José Mourinho, Louis van Gaal, and David Moyes. All different styles, different philosophies, and most importantly different views. The club is in desperate need to look outside the box if they are going to make a change, and truly once again believe in a long-term project.