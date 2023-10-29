Erling Haaland is back. The Norwegian striker was the star for Manchester City in the long-awaited derby against Manchester United. A 3-0 victory at Old Trafford. He scored twice and had an assist to keep his team just two points behind Tottenham in the race for the Premier League.

The first goal came in the 25th minute after a very controversial call by VAR. Haaland didn’t miss the chance and converted the penalty kick facing Andre Onana.

Then, in minute 49′, Erling Haaland appeared alone in the box and scored his second goal with a solid header. He almost ‘flew’ to connect the ball. It was a terrible mistake by Manchester United on defense to give their archrival a comfortable lead.

In minute 80′, Haaland closed his performance with a fantastic assist for Phil Foden who just needed a slight touch to make the final 3-0. As it’s happened in the last years, the city of Manchester has two teams going in totally different directions. Pep Guardiola dominates.

Will Erling Haaland win the Ballon d’Or?

Erling Haaland was the top scorer during the 2022-2023 Champions League and, as a consequence, a few weeks ago he took home the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award after his tremendous performances with Manchester City.

Haaland’s numbers in the 2022-2023 season were just amazing. 36 goals in the Premier League (a new record) and 12 goals at the Champions League. That’s why, for many experts and fans, he’s the only true candidate who might compete for the next Ballon d’Or with Lionel Messi.

Of course, Messi is the big favorite considering his amazing performances at the Qatar 2022 World Cup for Argentina. He won the Golden Ball as the best player of the tournament. The ceremony will take place this Monday in Paris.