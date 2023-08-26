Newcastle United vs Liverpool: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Premier League in your country

Liverpool will visit Newcastle United this Sunday, August 27 for the Matchday 3 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

This is undeniably one of the captivating clashes that Matchday 3 has in store, featuring two teams set to contend for the upper echelons of the table. On one side, it will be Newcastle, who initiated their campaign with a victory against Aston Villa but subsequently suffered a defeat at the hands of Manchester City.

On the opposing side, it will be Liverpool, a perennial contender for titles. In this season, they are determined to move beyond the lackluster performances witnessed in 2022/2023. Having commenced the season with a victory and a draw, they are resolute in their pursuit of securing another 3 points to ascend the rankings and engage in the title race once more.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 12:30 PM

Australia: 1:30 AM (August 28)

Bangladesh: 9:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 12:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 3:30 PM

Greece: 6:30 PM

India: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 10:30 PM

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 11:30 PM

Mexico: 9:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 3:30 AM (August 28)

Nigeria: 4:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Philippines: 11:30 PM

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 11:30 PM

South Africa: 5:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:30 PM

UAE: 7:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Newcastle United vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, See

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia

France: Free, Canal+ France

Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW

Ghana: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports 3 Asia, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sports 4K

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 2

Malaysia: Astro Go, Sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, Canal+ France

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD

USA: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo, USA Network.