Liverpool will visit Newcastle United this Sunday, August 27 for the Matchday 3 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Newcastle United vs Liverpool online FREE in the US on Fubo]
This is undeniably one of the captivating clashes that Matchday 3 has in store, featuring two teams set to contend for the upper echelons of the table. On one side, it will be Newcastle, who initiated their campaign with a victory against Aston Villa but subsequently suffered a defeat at the hands of Manchester City.
On the opposing side, it will be Liverpool, a perennial contender for titles. In this season, they are determined to move beyond the lackluster performances witnessed in 2022/2023. Having commenced the season with a victory and a draw, they are resolute in their pursuit of securing another 3 points to ascend the rankings and engage in the title race once more.
Newcastle United vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 12:30 PM
Australia: 1:30 AM (August 28)
Bangladesh: 9:30 PM
Belgium: 5:30 PM
Brazil: 12:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM
Croatia: 5:30 PM
Denmark: 5:30 PM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
Ghana: 3:30 PM
Greece: 6:30 PM
India: 9:00 PM
Indonesia: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Israel: 6:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Jamaica: 10:30 PM
Kenya: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 11:30 PM
Mexico: 9:30 AM
Morocco: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
New Zealand: 3:30 AM (August 28)
Nigeria: 4:30 PM
Norway: 5:30 PM
Philippines: 11:30 PM
Poland: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:30 PM
Serbia: 5:30 PM
Singapore: 11:30 PM
South Africa: 5:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
Sweden: 5:30 PM
Switzerland: 5:30 PM
UAE: 7:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM (ET)
Newcastle United vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, See
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia
France: Free, Canal+ France
Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW
Ghana: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports 3 Asia, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sports 4K
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 2
Malaysia: Astro Go, Sooka, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, Canal+ France
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD
USA: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo, USA Network.