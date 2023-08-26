Sheffield United vs Manchester City: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Premier League in your country

Sheffield United will receive Manchester City this Sunday, August 27 for the Matchday 3 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Manchester City want to continue their winning streak in this Premier League. They had a start, as expected, with a 3rd win against Burnley, and then beat Newcastle 1-0, so they want to go for their third consecutive win.

Their rivals had a totally opposite start. Their first two games have been losses, first against Crystal Palace and then against Nottingham Forest. Sheffield United know that this season they will fight for permanence and for this it is of the utmost importance to obtain points.

Sheffield United vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 AM

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

Greece: 5:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 2:00 AM (August 28)

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Philippines: 10:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Sheffield United vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: Play Sports 2, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports

Canada: FuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: JioTV Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sports Football, SKY Go Italy

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: Sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 2 NZ

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 223 Hub Premier 3, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event

USA: Fubo (free trial), SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App.