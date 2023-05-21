Newcastle will play against Leicester City this Monday, May 22 for the Matchday 37 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It will be a game of great intensity since two teams in great need of points (for very different reasons) will face each other. Although the Premier League champion is already defined (Manchester City kept the title after Arsenal‘s defeat against Nottingham Forest), there are still things at stake.
On the Newcastle side, they keep alive the hope of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League. The good news is that they depend on themselves: with victory, they secure a place in the tournament. On the Leicester City side, they are fighting for relegation and they are fortunate that all their direct rivals lost and Everton drew. With the victory, they would surpass everyone, and would reach the final Matchday depending on themselves.
