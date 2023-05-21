Newcastle vs Leicester City: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Premier League in your country

Newcastle will play against Leicester City this Monday, May 22 for the Matchday 37 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It will be a game of great intensity since two teams in great need of points (for very different reasons) will face each other. Although the Premier League champion is already defined (Manchester City kept the title after Arsenal‘s defeat against Nottingham Forest), there are still things at stake.

On the Newcastle side, they keep alive the hope of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League. The good news is that they depend on themselves: with victory, they secure a place in the tournament. On the Leicester City side, they are fighting for relegation and they are fortunate that all their direct rivals lost and Everton drew. With the victory, they would surpass everyone, and would reach the final Matchday depending on themselves.

Newcastle vs Leicester City: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (May 23)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (May 23)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (May 23)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 23)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 23)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (May 23)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (May 23)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (May 23)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Newcastle vs Leicester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 1

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Channel+ Foot

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select 2, JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italy

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD

USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, USA Network.