River Plate will visit Newell’s this Sunday, February 20 at the Coloso Del Parque Marcelo Bielsa Stadium for the Matchday 3 of the Argentine Copa de la Liga 2022. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the US.

Newell's and River Plate will face each other this Sunday, February 20 at the Coloso Del Parque Marcelo Bielsa Stadium in a game valid for the Matchday 3 of the 2022 Copa de la Liga. Here you will find all the information about the storylines, predictions and odds of this game. It will be broadcast on Paramount + (free trial) in the US.

River Plate recovered from the loss in Matchday 1 against Union de Santa Fe (1-0) beating Patronato 4-1 (with three goals from Julian Alvarez) at home in their second appearance. Now they will seek to win in their visit to Rosario in order to get closer to the leaders of Zone 1, Argentinos Juniors.

On the Newell's side, after a good start beating Defensa y Justicia 1-0, in Matchday 2 they lost 3-0 precisely against the current leaders of Zone 1, Argentinos Juniors. The “Leprosos” want to put that bad game behind as soon as possible and focus on getting points so they can be among the four teams that play in the final phase of the 2022 Copa de la Liga.

Newell's vs River Plate: Match Information

Date: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Marcelo A. Bielsa Stadium, Rosario, Argentina

Live Stream in the US: Paramount +

Newell's vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Newell's vs River Plate: Storylines

Taking into account what both teams have been throughout history, it is not surprising that the vast dominators of the statistics between the two teams are River Plate. The "Riverplatenses" obtained a total of 159 games played, 76 wins compared to 42 for Newell's. Also, there were 42 draws.

How to watch or live stream Newell's vs River Plate in the US

The game that will be played this Sunday, February 20 at the Coloso Del Parque Marcelo Bielsa Stadium for the Matchday 3 of 2022 Copa de la Liga between Newell's and River Plate will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, PrendeTV.

Newell's vs River Plate: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: River Plate are the favorite with -130 odds, while Newell’s have +375. A tie would finish in a +255 payout.

Caliente Newell's +375 Tie +255 River Plate -130

*Odds via Caliente