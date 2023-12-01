Neymar is a player, both on the field and apparently off the field. The Brazilian star has been linked to twins, super models, OnlyFans models, and other celebrities.

The reality is that Neymar is the proud father of a baby girl but also it is reported that he has split from Bruna Biancardi. due to the leaking of private Instagram messages by the Al Hilal star to OnlyFans model Aline Faria, requesting to see naked pictures of her.

Neymar claimed the DMs were from “years ago”, but many have stated it was what finally broke the camel’s back, especially considering that Neymar and Biancardi had a sort of ‘sex contract’.

Details of Neymar’s cheat contract

According to The Sun, Neymar was allowed to flirt and meet other women as long as the former PSG star followed three guidelines, “must be discreet… wear a condom… and not kiss them on the mouth”.

In 2014 Santos FC’s former president, Luis Álvaro de Oliveira Ribeiro, stated to ESPN that once the Santos star was sold to Barcelona, Neymar Sr, had some demands to “celebrate” the transfer, they included a stay in one of London’s most luxurious hotels and an orgy had to be organized.



Ribiero, who stated that Neymar Sr is a “lying money-grabber”. Meanwhile Neymar’s former partner wrote on Instagram that she and Neymar have a “bond” as parents, but they have split up.