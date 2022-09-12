Now in his seventh season at Chelsea, Kante is looking for one last major commitment by the club to stay well into the end of his career.

Chelsea is not a club known for any type of sentimentality. Players are bought, dumped, loaned, and discarded on a regular basis. So, when one sees the case of N'Golo Kante one can’t help but think that finally Chelsea has a player that truly belongs to the club.

N'Golo Kante has played 262 times for The Blues in all competitions and has been a staple of the team winning six championships. Kante can also boast to have the most improbable Premiership championship of all time, winning the title with Leicester City back in 2016.

Now both the player and the club find themselves in a bind as both want the other to sway in contract negotiations. Here is where N'Golo Kante’s contract at Chelsea stands according to reports.

N'Golo Kante contract at Chelsea

N'Golo Kante is in the final year of his deal with Chelsea, according to The Sun, contract talks have hit a wall at the moment given that Kante is looking for a four-year deal while Chelsea only want to keep the Frenchman for three.

Chelsea is concerned over the injury history of Kante but are keen on keeping him for the remainder of his career. Kante’s salary is registered at around £15,080,000 and a new deal will most certainly require a pay cut.

Kante is currently Chelsea’s third highest paid player with Raheem Sterling being the leader in regards to highest paid player at the club.

