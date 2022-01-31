Nicaragua will face Belize in an International Friendly this Tuesday, February 1. Here you can find the preview, predictions, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Nicaragua and Belize will face each other in an International Friendly match at the Nicaragua National Football Stadium. Here you will find everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Nicaragua and Belize have already been left out of the next Qatar 2022. The Concacaf teams in that World Cup will come out of the octagonal final of which they are not part. However, it is a good opportunity to test their national teams and prepare them for the competitions that will come after the World Cup.

The idea in principle was to play a triangle between these two teams and Guatemala. However, due to complications that the Guatemalans had with the flights, they decided not to participate and that is why Nicaraguans and Belizeans will play two games against each other: one of them was played on Friday, January 29, and now this second.

Nicaragua vs Belize: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Nicaragua National Football Stadium Managua, Nicaragua

Nicaragua vs Belize: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Nicaragua vs Belize: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The statistics between these two rivals are quite balanced. In history they have faced each other 10 times with 5 wins for Nicaragua, 3 for Belize and 2 draws. The most recent precedent was a few days ago (specifically last Friday, January 29) was a Nicaraguan victory by 4-0. This will be the 11th match between both.

How to watch or live stream Nicaragua vs Belize in the US

This international friendly game between the Nicaraguan and Belizean teams will not be officially televised in the United States, as happened with the first game that Nicaragua won 4-0. However, it can be seen on YouTube.

