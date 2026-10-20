Why was Ousmane Dembele subbed off by PSG vs Barcelona in Matchday 3 of 2026-27 UEFA Champions League?

Ousmane Dembele was forced off through injury midway through the first half of the match between PSG and Barcelona.

In the 20th minute of the match between PSG and Barcelona on Matchday 3 of the 2026–27 Champions League, Ousmane Dembele was forced off with a suspected muscle injury. Ferran Torres came on in his place.

The French forward was trying to reach the opposition’s penalty area when he felt a sharp twinge in the back of his leg while sprinting. Fearing the injury could be serious, Luis Enrique’s coaching staff decided to substitute him.

Both PSG and Barcelona are involved in an entertaining clash, with both teams among the contenders for the UEFA Champions League title. The next step will be to await the results of Dembele’s medical tests to determine the extent of his injury.

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Dani Olmo was also substituted

Barcelona were also hit by injuries during the match. Dani Olmo had to be substituted shortly after Dembele was forced off, with the midfielder also appearing to suffer a muscle injury.

Hansi Flick, Manager of FC Barcelona.

Hansi Flick quickly turned to his bench, bringing on Ferran Torres to reshape his team’s attack. Injuries have clearly taken a heavy toll on both sides in this match.