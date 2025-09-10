Nicolas Otamendi breaks silence after red card that could see him miss 2026 World Cup debut with Argentina

Nicolas Otamendi’s final match of Argentina’s 2026 World Cup Qualifiers did not go as planned. Serving as captain in Lionel Messi’s absence against Ecuador, Otamendi’s evening came to a premature end at the 30-minute mark.

The Benfica defender fouled Enner Valencia as the Ecuadorian forward broke toward goal, earning Otamendi his first-ever red card with Argentina. The suspension could also see him miss Argentina’s opening match at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Hours after Argentina’s 1-0 loss, Otamendi took to Instagram to share his thoughts. “It was the first one with this jersey, it wasn’t the night. But I take pride in the Qualifiers we played with hard work, dedication, and joy above all else. To succeed, you have to come and enjoy, and know how to represent this jersey,” Otamendi wrote.

He also reflected on his time with the national team and confirmed that the match marked the end of his World Cup Qualifiers career. “Proud of this group today, tomorrow, and always. Let’s go, Argentina. This was my final chapter in the Qualifiers, thank you for all the support,” he concluded.

Referee Wilmar Roldan shows a red card to Nicolas Otamendi of Argentina against Ecuador. (Franklin Jacome/Getty Images)

Otamendi ranks fifth in Argentina appearances

During the September 9 match in Guayaquil, Otamendi made his 128th appearance for Argentina’s senior team. He now ranks fifth on the all-time appearances list, behind Javier Zanetti (143), Angel Di Maria (145), Javier Mascherano (147), and Lionel Messi (194).

Otamendi made his debut for Argentina in 2009 during a friendly against Panama under coach Diego Maradona, and he has been a mainstay in the national team ever since. The former Manchester City defender was part of the squad that fell short in the 2014 World Cup final and lost back-to-back Copa America finals in 2015 and 2016.

However, he later played a key role in Argentina’s resurgence, helping the team achieve redemption alongside Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria by winning the Finalissima, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and two Copa America titles.

What’s next for Argentina in 2025

Argentina still have fixtures remaining in 2025. In October, they will face Venezuela and Puerto Rico in the United States, followed by friendlies against Angola and India in November.

On December 5, they will watch the FIFA World Cup draw in Washington to learn their group stage opponents and potential knockout round paths, which will start with the Round of 32 in this edition.