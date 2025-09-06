Kylian Mbappe reportedly rejects facing Lionel Messi’s Argentina in rematch with France

It’s been nearly three years since Argentina and France played what many consider the greatest World Cup final in history. On December 18, 2022, in Lusail, the two sides delivered a thriller that ended 3–3 after 120 minutes. Kylian Mbappe scored a historic hat trick for Les Bleus, but Lionel Messi‘s Argentina lifted the trophy after prevailing in a penalty shootout.

For Messi, it was the crowning moment of his international career and Argentina’s first World Cup title in 36 years. For Mbappe, it was a crushing defeat that denied him back-to-back World Cup championships after his triumph in 2018.

In the years since, tensions and a budding rivalry have grown between the two national teams. According to a report from L’Équipe, the French Football Federation (FFF) explored the idea of staging a rematch against Argentina in March 2024, outside of Europe, which would have required a long-haul trip.

When federation officials consulted Mbappe, the French captain reportedly pushed back against the proposal. Sources told L’Équipe that the 26-year-old questioned FFF president Philippe Diallo several times about the plan and made it clear he did not believe it was the right move.

Kylian Mbappe of France with the ball against Lionel Messi of Argentina. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Mbappe’s primary concern was the timing and logistics of such a fixture. He raised issues about the risks of scheduling a high-profile friendly requiring a 10-hour flight from Paris at that stage of the season. As a result, the FFF dropped the idea, with Mbappe playing a key role in convincing decision-makers.

Mbappe’s record against Argentina

The Real Madrid forward has only faced Argentina on the World Cup stage—and both matchups have been unforgettable. The first came at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when France met Argentina in the Round of 16. Mbappe stole the show, scoring a brace in a 4–3 victory that eliminated Messi’s side and cemented the then-19-year-old as one of soccer’s brightest rising stars.

The second encounter was the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, widely regarded as one of the greatest matches in the tournament’s history. Mbappe delivered a legendary performance, becoming just the second player ever to score a hat trick in a World Cup final, trailing only Geoff Hurst of England Despite his heroics, France fell short as Argentina prevailed in a penalty shootout after a 3–3 draw.