With Messi’s presence uncertain, Argentina lose another veteran for 2026 World Cup debut due to red card vs Ecuador

Lionel Messi‘s presence at the 2026 FIFA World Cup remains uncertain, with the Inter Miami star still contemplating his decision. What Argentina know for certain is that Nicolas Otamendi won’t be eligible for their debut in next year’s tournament as the veteran defender saw the red card against Ecuador in the World Cup Qualifying finale.

31 minutes into the Matchday 18 fixture in Guayaquil, the veteran center back was sent off for a foul on Enner Valencia, as he was the last man from the Argentine national team during an Ecuador counter attack.

The straight red card means Otamendi will have to serve a one-match suspension in the next game corresponding to a FIFA tournament. That fixture will come at the upcoming World Cup, to be held in North America with the United States, Mexico, and Canada acting as co-hosts.

Otamendi reaching the end of an era with Argentina

Just like Messi, Otamendi is reaching the final stage of his international career, with the 2026 World Cup emerging as his possible last dance with La Albiceleste. In fact, the defender said the 3-0 win against Venezuela on Matchday 17 was his last home game in a World Cup Qualifier—just like Leo.

Nicolas Otamendi against Enner Valencia.

At 37, Otamendi continues to be in Lionel Scaloni’s consideration on the national team. It makes sense, since he continues to play at a high level with Portuguese giants Benfica, apart from being a key contributor to Argentina‘s success in recent years.

Part of a generation of players who endured critics in their country before finding redemption—including Messi—Otamendi played an instrumental role in Argentina’s 2021 and 2024 Copa Americas, 2022 Finalissima, and most notably, 2022 World Cup title.

Otamendi has been part of the journey towards the 2026 World Cup as well, with Argentina comfortably securing qualification to try and go back-to-back. However, only time will tell us whether Scaloni still calls him up knowing that the defender will be unavailable for, at least, the group stage opener.