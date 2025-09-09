Argentina set to lose record at the hands of Yamal’s Spain by falling to Ecuador without Messi

Throughout the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, Argentina showcased impressive consistency, dominating the CONMEBOL standings with a commanding nine-point lead over the second-place team. However, in a surprising turn, Lionel Messi‘s team encountered a setback with its recent loss to Ecuador. This defeat ended its hold on a prestigious record, which has now passed into the hands of Lamine Yamal’s Spain.

Argentina’s unexpected defeat to Ecuador on Matchday 18 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers will cost them their top position in the FIFA rankings, which they held since April 2023 until September 2025. The next update will see a new leader in Spain, who have impressively maintained an undefeated streak through their first two UEFA qualifiers.

With four games left in the qualifiers, Spain have a chance to earn up to 100 points. This differs significantly from Argentina, which can only secure an additional 40 points from their remaining friendly games in 2025, consolidating Lamine Yamal’s team leadership in the ranking FIFA. The shift in potential rankings adds an intriguing narrative as both national teams gear up for the highly anticipated Finalissima in March 2026.

According to journalist Gaston Edul, Argentina have also been overtaken by France in the ranking FIFA, following their impressive winning streaks in the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. This shift has relegated Lionel Messi’s squad to third place. However, with a narrow points gap, it has a strong chance to reclaim the second spot in October.

Rodrigo De Paul, Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrate a goal.

Will Argentina’s defeat affect their competitiveness ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

After having dominated Conmebol, Argentina’s recent defeat has sparked concerns about their World Cup readiness. However, Lionel Scaloni’s squad already secured qualification with a strong lead, possibly making the loss less indicative of its true form. A heavy match schedule likely contributed, and Nicolas Otamendi’s early red card disrupted its tactics. Overall, this setback appears more situational than systemic.

Ahead of the Finalissima and the 2026 World Cup, Argentina have organized friendly games in October against Venezuela and Puerto Rico. Lionel Messi’s team may extend its preparations with friendlies in November to end the year competitively. Additionally, the Finalissima against Spain will serve as crucial preparation, testing their competitiveness and readiness under challenging conditions.