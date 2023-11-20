North Macedonia vs England: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2024 UEFA EURO Qualifiers in your country

The North Macedonia national football team will face off against England in a hot UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying game at the Toše Proeski Arena in Skopje, North Macedonia. This encounter promises to be an exciting display of styles as England aim to secure their place in the upcoming European Championship and North Macedonia are ready for one last big game.

North Macedonia are eliminated, they can no longer dream of the 2024 UEFA Euro, but at least they won two games during the group stage against Malta twice. So far North Macedonia has one of the worst defenses in the qualifying tournament with 19 goals allowed.

England have a perfect record with six wins and one draw, they have 19 points with 21 goals for. The English won a game against North Macedonia by 7-0 in Manchester and the most recent victory was against Malta by 2-0.

North Macedonia vs England: Kick-Off Time

North Macedonia and England play for the 2024 UEFA EURO Qualifiers on Monday, November 20 at Toše Proeski Arena in Skopje. North Macedonia, despite being a relatively small nation in terms of population, has made significant strides in recent years. England, for their part, will be looking to continue their impressive form in the qualifying campaign. Having won six of their games so far, they are firmly in pole position to secure top spot in Group C.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM November 21

Germany: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM November 21

Indonesia: 3:45 AM November 21

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

England: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM November 21

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM November 21

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Turkey: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM November 21

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM

North Macedonia vs England: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, DAZN Belgium

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Sportklub 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN Germany

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

Ireland: Channel 4, Virgin Media Two

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, Sky Sport Uno, RAI 1

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go, sooka

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: Sky Sport 2 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Sportklub 6 Serbia, Arena 2 Premium

South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Kingdom: Channel 4

United States: ViX