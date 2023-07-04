Norway U-19 vs Greece U-19: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 UEFA U-19 Championship in your country

Norway U-19 and Greece U-19 meet in the 2023 UEFA U-19 Championship. This game will take place at MFA Centenary Stadium in Ta’Qali. The Norwegians want to prevail as favorites but the Greeks are not easy to beat. Here is all the detailed information about this U-19 Championship game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Norway so far have never passed the Group Stage within the tournament, they did not win a single game the last time they played in the U-19 Championship in 2019 where they drew two and lost one.

Greece have experience playing in this championship, they have been runners-up twice, once in 2007 and most recently during the 2012 edition. Before the start of the tournament they won two games against Estonia and the Republic of Ireland for the qualification round.

Norway U-19 vs Greece U-19: Kick-Off Time

Norway U-19 and Greece U-19 play for the 2023 UEFA U-19 Championship on Tuesday, July 4 at MFA Centenary Stadium in Ta’Qali.

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM July 5

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM July 5

Iran: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 AM July 5

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM July 5

Mexico: 11:00 PM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM July 5

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM July 5

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM

Norway U-19 vs Greece U-19: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Croatia: Sportklub 3 Croatia

Greece: ERT 1

Hungary: M4 Sports

International: UEFA.tv

Norway: NRK2, NRK TV, VG+

Poland: TVP Sport App

Portugal: Canal 11, RTP Play

Serbia: SportKlub 3 Serbia

Sweden: NRK2

United States: ViX