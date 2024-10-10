Norway vs Slovenia: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Norway and Slovenia are set to clash in a pivotal League B showdown on Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can catch all the action live on TV or through streaming services, depending on local broadcast availability.
Group 3 leaders in League B are set for a thrilling clash as Norway face off against Slovenia in a pivotal match. Norway, led by the unstoppable Erling Haaland, is finally looking to deliver results that reflect the talent within their squad. With Haaland in top form, the Norwegians aim to secure a crucial win to push closer to promotion and validate their standing as favorites in the group.
On the other side, Slovenia have displayed a remarkable consistency. Knowing that a win over Norway is essential to their promotion hopes, Slovenia enter this contest fully aware that this is a must-win. Both teams are serious contenders for promotion to League A, making this a matchup packed with high stakes and intensity.
Norway vs Slovenia: Kick-Off Time in Your country
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (October 11)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 11)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (October 11)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 11)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 11)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Slovenia: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Jan Oblak of Slovenia – IMAGO / Eibner Europa
Norway vs Slovenia: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
Germany: DAZN Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
International: UEFA.tv
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Live
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV4
Slovenia: SportClub 1 Slovenia
South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 6
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX