Norway vs Slovenia: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Norway and Slovenia are set to clash in a pivotal League B showdown on Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can catch all the action live on TV or through streaming services, depending on local broadcast availability.

[Watch Norway vs Slovenia for free in the USA on Fubo]

Group 3 leaders in League B are set for a thrilling clash as Norway face off against Slovenia in a pivotal match. Norway, led by the unstoppable Erling Haaland, is finally looking to deliver results that reflect the talent within their squad. With Haaland in top form, the Norwegians aim to secure a crucial win to push closer to promotion and validate their standing as favorites in the group.

On the other side, Slovenia have displayed a remarkable consistency. Knowing that a win over Norway is essential to their promotion hopes, Slovenia enter this contest fully aware that this is a must-win. Both teams are serious contenders for promotion to League A, making this a matchup packed with high stakes and intensity.

Norway vs Slovenia: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 11)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 11)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (October 11)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 11)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 11)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Slovenia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Jan Oblak of Slovenia – IMAGO / Eibner Europa

Norway vs Slovenia: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

Germany: DAZN Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

International: UEFA.tv

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Live

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV4

Slovenia: SportClub 1 Slovenia

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 6

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX