Not Cristiano: Former Real Madrid player weighs in on the greatest soccer player debate

For many former players, the GOAT debate comes down to Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, as both have dominated at the highest level for an unprecedented length of time. However, not everyone agrees with that assessment. A former Real Madrid player recently gave his take on the greatest player in soccer history, and while many expected him to name Cristiano Ronaldo, his answer came as a surprise.

“The player I’ve seen play the best soccer is Maradona. Nobody has played soccer as well as Maradona. I don’t talk about regularity or who I would want for my team. He did things like an extraterrestrial. Maradona played in the most difficult stage of playing soccer where they played in very different and difficult fields, they kicked him very ugly,” said Alvaro Benito, former Real Madrid Player on The Wild Proyect.

For Alvaro Benito, Diego Armando Maradona was the most technically gifted player he has ever seen, stating that the Argentine legend did things with the ball that made him look like he was from another planet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Benito emphasized that Maradona played on subpar fields, far below today’s standards, which made the game even more challenging. Additionally, Alvaro Benito pointed out that despite enduring constant aggression from opponents, Maradona still managed to showcase his extraordinary talent, proving his greatness beyond statistics.

Alvaro Benito during the inauguration of the new Movistar Space on Gran Via street in Madrid, September 12, 2024.

Advertisement

Alvaro Benito had the privilege of playing alongside Real Madrid legends such as Raul Gonzlez, Guti, Roberto Carlos, and Fernando Hierro. Having developed through Real Madrid’s youth academy, he spent the majority of his career with the club, showcasing his exceptional creativity and technical skills as a midfielder. Despite his immense talent, Benito’s career was unfortunately cut short due to a serious injury, forcing him to retire from professional soccer at just 27 years old.

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo faces strong criticism from former Liverpool player over latest remarks

Former Real Madrid player Alvaro Benito names the most complete soccer player in history

Although Alvaro Benito does not consider Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest player in history, he acknowledges that Cristiano Ronaldo is the most complete player ever. At the same time, he also makes a respectful reference to Lionel Messi, recognizing his extraordinary talent and impact on the game: “Cristiano has been the most complete player in history, but Messi had a different talent of imagination, inspiration.”

Advertisement

For Alvaro Benito, Lionel Messi possessed a truly unique and game-changing talent that set him apart. He also acknowledges Cristiano Ronaldo’s greatest achievement, his ability to compete at Messi’s level for years, maintaining a fierce rivalry at the top of world soccer.

“But I think Cristiano’s merit is to have disputed the throne for so many years with Messi, who was a player touched by the wand of talent, based on being a competitive machine,” stated Alvaro Benito on The Wild Project.

Advertisement