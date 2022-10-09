Nottingham Forest will face Aston Villa for Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Nottingham Forest will receive Aston Villa for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

Two teams in dire need of points will face each other in this game. On the Aston Villa side, they have 8 points so at the moment they are out of the relegation zone, although only two points above Wolverhampton. However, if they win they would get very close to the qualification zone for the cups, and that is why they will go after the victory.

Nottingham Forest are last in this 2022/2023 Premier League. They have barely been able to get 4 points out of a possible 24, the product of 1 win, 1 draw and 6 losses, the last one 4-0 against Leicester (a direct rival for permanence) the previous Matchday. The good news for them is that all the teams fighting for relegation lost, but now they will have to take advantage of this.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa: Kick-Off Time

Nottingham Forest will play against Aston Villa for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Monday, October 10 at the City Ground Stadium in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, England.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa: TV Channel and Live Streaming

