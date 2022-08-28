Nottingham Forest and Tottenhammeet in the 2022-2023 Premier League. This game will take place at City Ground in West Bridgford. The home team wants to show that they can win against a big favorite. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.
Nottingham Forest lost the first game of the season against Newcastle United 0-2 on the road, but after that poor start they won the second game and drew a recent game against Everton 1-1. Until now Nottingham Forest are in the 12th spot of the standings.
Tottenham are one of the favorites to finish in the top 5 standings and so far the team is doing everything right with two wins and one draw. The most recent game for them was a 1-0 win against Wolves at home.
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time
Nottingham Forest and Tottenham play for the 2022-2023 Premier League on Sunday, August 28 at City Ground in West Bridgford.
Australia: 1:30 AM August 29
Bahamas: 11:30 AM
Bangladesh: 7:30 PM
Barbados: 9:30 PM
Belize: 9:30 AM
Botswana: 5:30 PM
Brazil: 12:30 PM
Cameroon: 4:30 PM
Ethiopia: 6:30 PM
Gambia: 3:30 PM
Ghana: 3:30 PM
India: 11:30 PM
Italy: 8:30 PM
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Jamaica: 10:30 AM
Kenya: 6:30 PM
Lesotho: 5:30 PM
Liberia: 3:30 PM
Malawi: 5:30 PM
Malaysia: 11:30 PM August 29
Mauritius: 7:30 PM
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Namibia: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 2:30 PM
Nigeria: 1:30 PM
Pakistan: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 1:30 PM
Rwanda: 5:30 PM
Sierra Leone: 3:30 PM
South Africa: 5:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
South Sudan: 5:30 PM
Sri Lanka: 11:30 PM
Tanzania: 6:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 11:30 AM
Uganda: 6:30 PM
United Kingdom: 4:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM (ET)
Zambia: 4:30 PM
Zimbabwe: 5:30 PM
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Austria: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go
Azerbaijan: Setanta Sports 1
Bahamas: Csport.tv
Bahrain: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Barbados: Csport.tv
Belarus: Setanta Sports 1
Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1
Belize: Paramount+
Benin: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Bhutan: Star Sports Select HD1
Bolivia: Star+
Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+ , GUIGO
British Virgin Islands: Csport.tv
Brunei: Astro Go
Bulgaria: Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2
Burkina Faso: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Burundi: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Cameroon: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Canada: FuboTV Canada
Fiji: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
France: Free, Canal+ France
Gambia: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
India: JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League
Italy: Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Lesotho: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Liberia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Malta: TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mauritius: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Mexico: Paramount+
Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD1
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Saint Helena: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
South Sudan: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, DStv Now
Spain: Movistar+, DAZN , DAZN 1
Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD1
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv
Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra
United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo
Zambia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo