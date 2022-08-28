Nottingham Forest take on Tottenham at City Ground in West Bridgford for the 2022-2023 Premier League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Premier League in your country

Nottingham Forest and Tottenhammeet in the 2022-2023 Premier League. This game will take place at City Ground in West Bridgford. The home team wants to show that they can win against a big favorite. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Nottingham Forest lost the first game of the season against Newcastle United 0-2 on the road, but after that poor start they won the second game and drew a recent game against Everton 1-1. Until now Nottingham Forest are in the 12th spot of the standings.

Tottenham are one of the favorites to finish in the top 5 standings and so far the team is doing everything right with two wins and one draw. The most recent game for them was a 1-0 win against Wolves at home.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time

Nottingham Forest and Tottenham play for the 2022-2023 Premier League on Sunday, August 28 at City Ground in West Bridgford.

Australia: 1:30 AM August 29

Bahamas: 11:30 AM

Bangladesh: 7:30 PM

Barbados: 9:30 PM

Belize: 9:30 AM

Botswana: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 12:30 PM

Cameroon: 4:30 PM

Ethiopia: 6:30 PM

Gambia: 3:30 PM

Ghana: 3:30 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Italy: 8:30 PM

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Jamaica: 10:30 AM

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Lesotho: 5:30 PM

Liberia: 3:30 PM

Malawi: 5:30 PM

Malaysia: 11:30 PM August 29

Mauritius: 7:30 PM

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Namibia: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 2:30 PM

Nigeria: 1:30 PM

Pakistan: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 1:30 PM

Rwanda: 5:30 PM

Sierra Leone: 3:30 PM

South Africa: 5:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

South Sudan: 5:30 PM

Sri Lanka: 11:30 PM

Tanzania: 6:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 11:30 AM

Uganda: 6:30 PM

United Kingdom: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Zambia: 4:30 PM

Zimbabwe: 5:30 PM

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Austria: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go

Azerbaijan: Setanta Sports 1

Bahamas: Csport.tv

Bahrain: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Barbados: Csport.tv

Belarus: Setanta Sports 1

Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1

Belize: Paramount+

Benin: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Bhutan: Star Sports Select HD1

Bolivia: Star+

Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+ , GUIGO

British Virgin Islands: Csport.tv

Brunei: Astro Go

Bulgaria: Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2

Burkina Faso: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Burundi: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Cameroon: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Canada: FuboTV Canada

Fiji: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

France: Free, Canal+ France

Gambia: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

India: JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League

Italy: Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Lesotho: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Liberia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Malta: TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mauritius: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Mexico: Paramount+

Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD1

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Saint Helena: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

South Sudan: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, DStv Now

Spain: Movistar+, DAZN , DAZN 1

Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD1

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo

Zambia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo