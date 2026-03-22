Video: Lionel Messi scores free kick goal for Inter Miami vs NYCFC at Yankee Stadium

Lionel Messi hit the post twice, but he ultimately found the net for Inter Miami against New York City FC in the second half.
Shortly after the hosts put themselves in front at Yankee Stadium, the Argentine star fired home a long-range free kick, with a bit of help as the shot was deflected by an opponent.
This goal comes only a few days after Messi reached 1,000 in his career, with the former Barcelona star achieving the milestone during Inter Miami’s Concacaf Champions Cup exit.
* Developing story…
Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, currently serving as the Managing Editor of Bolavip. He began his journey with the website in February 2021, making a name for himself through comprehensive coverage of multiple sports, including NFL and soccer, with a specialty in original content and real-time reporting of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. In June 2024, Martin took on the role of Subeditor, where he excelled in overseeing the publication of stories, assisting staff writers, and ensuring content quality. His prior experience includes managing social media for CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and Spanish, as well as reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. Known for his meticulous attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news, Martin has consistently been a valuable asset to the Bolavip team, especially during crucial sports seasons involving trades, playoffs, and finals. Now, as the Managing Editor since May 2025, Martin brings his extensive experience and keen editorial sense to lead Bolavip’s team, driving the website's growth and ensuring it remains a top source for sports news and analysis with interviews and exclusive content.