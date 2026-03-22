Video: Lionel Messi scores free kick goal for Inter Miami vs NYCFC at Yankee Stadium

Lionel Messi hit the post twice, but he ultimately found the net for Inter Miami against New York City FC in the second half.

Shortly after the hosts put themselves in front at Yankee Stadium, the Argentine star fired home a long-range free kick, with a bit of help as the shot was deflected by an opponent.

This goal comes only a few days after Messi reached 1,000 in his career, with the former Barcelona star achieving the milestone during Inter Miami’s Concacaf Champions Cup exit.

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* Developing story…