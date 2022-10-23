Olimpia will face Alajuelense for the first leg of the 2022 Concacaf League finals. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Olimpia will receive Alajuelense in what will be the first leg of the 2022 Concacaf League finals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be the first of the finals between these two teams. The locals come from having a very tough series of semifinals against Motagua. In the game of the first leg it was 0-0, while in the game of the second leg it was a 1-0 victory for Olimpia, which allowed them to reach these finals.

For Alajuelense, the semifinals were somewhat calmer. Their rivals were another Honduran team, Real España. In the first leg the Costa Ricans would obtain a decisive advantage, winning 3-0, so the Hondurans needed to perform a feat to advance to the round. Finally, the second leg ended 2-2 allowing Alajuelense to reach the final.

Olimpia vs Alajuelense: Date

This game between Olimpia and Alajuelense for the first leg of the 2022 Concacaf League finals will be played at the Tegucigalpa National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras this Wednesday, October 26 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Olimpia vs Alajuelense: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Olimpia vs Alajuelense

This first leg of the 2022 Concacaf League finals between Olimpia and Alajuelense can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN App, TUDN.com, TUDN USA.