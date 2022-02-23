Olimpia of Paraguay and Atletico Nacional of Colombia clash off on Thursday at Estadio Defensores del Chaco in the first leg of the 2022 Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores Second Stage. Check out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Olimpia will meet with Atletico Nacional on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 7:30 PM (ET), at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Asuncion, in the first leg of the 2022 Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores Second Stage. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Copa Libertadores Second Phase soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online free in the US. If you want to watch it live in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will both be their seventh Copa Libertadores and overall meeting. Interestingly, Club Olimpia of Paraguay have been the slight favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in three occasions so far; Atletico Nacional of Colombia have celebrated a victory twice to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on May 12, 1991, and it ended in a tight 1-0 win for the Paraguayan side in the 1991 Copa Libertadores Semi-Finals. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in more than 20 years, this time in the 2022 Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores edition.

Olimpia vs Atletico Nacional: Match Information

Date: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Defensores del Chaco, Asuncion

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Olimpia vs Atletico Nacional: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Olimpia vs Atletico Nacional: Storylines

Olimpia have had to beat Cesar Vallejo with an aggregate result of 3-0 in the First Stage to get to the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores Second Phase. Meanwhile, Atletico Nacional set up a meeting with El Decano in the Second Qualifying Stage after being crowned the 2021 Copa Colombia champions.

Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who will go into the second leg with an advantage. The aggregate winner of this clash will then face the aggregate winner of the Milionarios vs Fluminense duel, in the final Third Stage of the 2022 Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Olimpia vs Atletico Nacional in the U.S.

The 2022 Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores Second Stage Leg 1 game between Olimpia and Atletico Nacional, to be played on Thursday at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Asuncion, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS in the United States.

Olimpia vs Atletico Nacional: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Olimpia. Caliente see them as the slight favorites and thus, they have given them +137 odds to enter the second leg with an advantage. The away side Atletico Nacional, meanwhile, have +195 odds to cause an upset in Leg 1, while a tie would result in a +200 payout.

Caliente Olimpia +137 Tie +200 Atletico Nacional +195

* Odds via Caliente