Palmeiras vs Flamengo: Lineups for 2025 Copa Libertadores final today

Palmeiras are set to face Flamengo in the 2025 Copa Libertadores final at the Estadio Monumental in Lima, Peru. The match represents a showdown between two Brazilian giants, both searching for the fourth title in the tournament’s history.

Palmeiras enter this contest in poor form, as they have failed to secure a victory in their last five matches, including a recent 3-2 defeat to Gremio. In the Brasileirão, they sit second with 70 points, trailing Flamengo, who lead the table with 75 points.

Flamengo arrive at the final in better shape, having recorded three victories, one draw, and one defeat in their last five league matches, in addition to be leading the domestic league.

Palmeiras’ confirmed lineup

Manager Abel Ferreira will be without three key players for this highly anticipated match. Starting goalkeeper Weverton suffered a fracture in his right hand and remains in recovery, while midfielder Lucas Evangelista and forward Paulinho are also unavailable due to injuries.

Palmeiras’ starting XI: Carlos Miguel; Murilo, Khellven, Gustavo Gomez, Piquerez; Bruno Fuchs, Andreas Pereira, Raphael Veiga, Allan; Vitor Roque, Jose Lopez.

Flamengo’s confirmed lineup

On the side of Flamengo, Filipe Luis will also be without two important pieces of his team. Gonzalo Plata is one of the players missing, as he was sent off in the semifinal against Racing Club and must serve a suspension. Additionally, star striker Pedro has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a ruptured left biceps femoris.

Flamengo’s starting XI: Agustin Rossi; Varela, Danilo, Leo Pereira, Alex Sandro; Erick Pulgar, Jorginho, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Luiz Araújo, Jorge Carrascal; Bruno Henrique.