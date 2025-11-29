Where to watch Palmeiras vs Flamengo live in the USA: 2025 Copa Libertadores

Palmeiras will face off against Flamengo in the 2025 Copa Libertadores final. Fans in the United States can watch every moment live via leading television networks and major streaming platforms.

[Watch Palmeiras vs Flamengo live in the USA on Fubo]

A blockbuster showdown is on deck as Brazil’s top two clubs collide for South America’s biggest prize, with Palmeiras charging into the CONMEBOL Libertadores final after flipping a stunning 3–0 first-leg deficit into a dramatic 4–0 comeback win to book their spot.

Flamengo arrive with momentum of their own after grinding past a gritty Racing side, riding a narrow 1–0 home result and a scoreless draw in Avellaneda to move on. With two heavyweights meeting on the continent’s biggest stage, this championship clash has all the ingredients for a can’t-miss classic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Palmeiras vs Flamengo match be played?

This Copa Libertadores match will be played on Saturday, November 29, with Palmeiras facing Flamengo in the 2025 final. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

Felipe Anderson of Palmeiras – Pedro H. Tesch/Getty Images

Advertisement

Palmeiras vs Flamengo: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Palmeiras vs Flamengo in the USA

This 2025 Copa Libertadores showdown between Palmeiras and Flamengo will be available to USA viewers on Fubo. Fans can also catch the action on Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.