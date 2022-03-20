The game of the year for FC Barcelona, a resounding victory against the best team of the 2021-22 La Liga season, Real Madrid. That victory served for a new player in the squad to break a historical record.

Big victory for FC Barcelona against Real Madrid in the second 'Clasico' of the season in the 2021-22 La Liga. Barcelona was likely to win the game as Real Madrid did not have Karim Benzema available due to injury. FC Barcelona shortens the margin with the top of the standings and now they are only 12 points away from the first spot in La Liga.

The second ‘Clasico’ of the 2021-22 La Liga ended in favor of FC Barcelona 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu, the home team, Real Madrid were weak from the first minute, the leader of the Spanish league were surpassed by Xavi’s strategy.

The four Barcelona goals were scored by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (29', 51'), Ronaldo Araujo (38') and Ferran Torres (47'). The Catalans already had a big advantage in the first half of the game. Real Madrid's midfield was totally dominated.

Which players scored a brace in their ‘El Clasico’ debut at the Santiago Bernabeu?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Miguel Ángel Bustillo (1969 season) are the only two players to have scored a brace while playing their first ‘El Clasico’ at the Santiago Bernabeu. The two goals scored by Aubameyang (29', 51') make him the second player to achieve this record after more than 50 years.

Who is the Barcelona player with the most goals in 'El Clasico'?

Leo Messi is the only Barcelona player with 18 goals during his time playing with the squad, after his departure from the team no other Barcelona player has been able to reach that number of goals.

When is the next ‘El Clasico’ in 2022?

The following season 2022-2023, this game on March 20, 2022 was the last Clasico between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid for the 2021-22 La Liga season. They will play again in the Spanish league next season.

