Orlando City SC will face Arsenal in a Club Friendly game at the Exploria Stadium. Tickets are now available for this friendly matchup, find out the prices right below.

Orlando City SC vs Arsenal ticket price: How to buy them and how much they cost?

The newly reformed FC Series is taking place for the first time in Orlando. As Orlando City SC will face Arsenal for the second matchup of this pre-season tournament. If you are in the US and want to attend to this game check out how to do so down below.

To find tickets for these matchups between US and big European teams usually takes time, but it will be a matter of seconds for you to find the right fit for your pocket . Overall the best two options to find tickets available are Vivid Seats and Seat Geek.

For many fans sometimes it is difficult to find tickets available in such short notice. Especially if you don't know how much you will need to spend for tickets just to attend to this game. Right below, the complete answer to that question.

How much does a ticket for Orlando City SC vs Arsenal costs?

The Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida will held this Friendly matchup between Orlando City SC and Arsenal to be played on Wednesday, July 20 at 7:30 PM (ET). According to Vivid Seats, currently the least expensive ticket this game costs $34, while the most expensive tickets costs $310 plus fees applied by the website.

Orlando City vs Arsenal ticket prices per section:

Supporter Safe-Standing General Admission ticket prices: Between $35 and $62 per ticket

Upper Level Section ticket prices: Between $34 and $362 per ticket

Lower Level Section ticket prices: Between $55 and $310 per ticket