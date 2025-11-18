Where to watch Mexico vs Paraguay live in the USA: International Friendly game

Mexico will square off against Paraguay in a 2025 international friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

Mexico and Paraguay collide in a matchup where both sides are still searching for rhythm heading into the next phase of their international calendars. Mexico enters with lingering questions after a scoreless draw against Uruguay, showing flashes of control but still lacking the consistency their fans expect.

Paraguay, gearing up for their first World Cup trip in 16 years, is aiming to sharpen their form after a 2-1 loss to the United States exposed areas that need quick improvement. With each team eager to shift momentum, this showdown carries real weight for their preparations.

When will the Mexico vs Paraguay match be played?

Mexico play against Paraguay in a 2025 international friendly game this Tuesday, November 18, with the match kicking off at 8:30 PM (ET).

Gustavo Gómez of Paraguay – Vincent Carchietta/Getty Images

Mexico vs Paraguay: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Mexico vs Paraguay in the USA

This International Friendly clash between Mexico and Paraguay will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: Univision, TUDN, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream, ViX.