Where to watch Canada vs Venezuela live in the USA: International Friendly game

Canada face Venezuela in what will be a 2025 friendly game. Here's everything you need to know about the game, the kickoff time and where to watch on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Tajon Buchanan of Canada
© Vaughn Ridley/Getty ImagesTajon Buchanan of Canada

Canada and Venezuela will face each other in a 2025 international friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch Canada vs Venezuela online in the US on Fubo]

As co-hosts of the upcoming World Cup, Canada won’t be involved in the qualifying grind, giving the squad a valuable stretch to build chemistry through a heavy slate of friendlies—another one coming against a tough CONMEBOL opponent.

After a scoreless draw with Ecuador, the Canadians are pushing for a statement win, while Venezuela arrives hungry to sharpen its own group following a near-breakthrough run in the last qualifying cycle as it continues laying the groundwork for a long-awaited World Cup debut.

When will the Canada vs Venezuela match be played?

Canada face Venezuela in a 2025 international friendly game this Tuesday, November 18, with the match kicking off at 8:30 PM (ET).

Teo Quintero of Venezuela – Tim Warner/Getty Images for Soccer Australia

Canada vs Venezuela: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM
CT: 7:30 PM
MT: 6:30 PM
PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Canada vs Venezuela in the USA

This International Friendly clash between Canada and Venezuela will be available for viewers in the USA on FuboOther options: FS1, DirecTV Stream and Sling Blue.

Leonardo Herrera
