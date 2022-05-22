Orlando City and Inter Miami face each other at Exploria Stadium in a Round of 16 match of the 2022 US Open Cup. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Orlando City vs Inter Miami: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US for US Open Cup Round of 16

Orlando City will welcome Inter Miami at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando, in the Round of 16 of the 2022 US Open Cup. Find out when and how to watch this US Open Cup match in the United States here.

This will only be their eighth overall meeting. No surprises here as Orlando City have been the slight favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph on three occasions so far; Orlando City have two victories to this day, the remaining two matches have ended in a draw.

Their previous duel took place on August 28, 2021, game ended in a disspoainting goalless 0-0 draw in Orlando in the Round 5 of the 2021 MLS tournament. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the US Open Cup 2022.

Orlando City vs Inter Miami: Date

The 2022 US Open Cup game between Orlando City and Inter Miami will be played on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando.

Orlando City vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Orlando City vs Inter Miami in US Open Cup 2022

The game to be played between Orlando City and Inter Miami in the US Open Cup, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.