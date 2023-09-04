LAFC was surprised by Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami tonight at BMO Stadium. Nothing went according to the plans of the Californian squad, and Carlos Vela raged against one of his teammates due to a terrible mistake.

The MLS champions received a special guest at their home tonight. Joined by Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi appeared at BMO Stadium to face a tough challenge against LAFC.

Surprisingly, Inter Miami stunned Carlos Vela’s team with a shocking 3-1 final score. During the game, cameras caught LAFC’s captain raging against one of his teammates in a play that could have changed the whole game for his club.

WATCH: Carlos Vela rages against Denis Bouanga for not giving him the ball

Tonight was a complete disaster for LAFC. Even though they were seen as the favorites in the game against Inter Miami, Lionel Messi’s magic was too much for the Californian squad.

Even though LAFC lost 3-1 against Inter Miami, things could have gone different. At the 8th minute, the home team had a clear opportunity to score, but Denis Bouanga didn’t pass the ball to Carlos Vela despite him being wide open, and the team’s captain raged against him for shooting instead.